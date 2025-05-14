Algert Global LLC Sells 3,753 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKST. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 318.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKST opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90.

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.85. Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.68 million. On average, analysts predict that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -50.85%.

PKST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

