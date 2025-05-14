Algert Global LLC Sells 5,776 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,776 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 target price on Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.56.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $28,489.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 189,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,668.95. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,629.72. This represents a 24.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,250 shares of company stock worth $988,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.65 million, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

