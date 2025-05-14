Algert Global LLC Takes $139,000 Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 447.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,461,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Trading Up 3.1%

MG opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $248.88 million, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mistras Group

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 217,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.