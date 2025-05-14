Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,452 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alector were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alector by 132.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alector by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alector by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Alector Stock Performance

Shares of ALEC opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Alector had a negative net margin of 257.54% and a negative return on equity of 108.77%. The firm had revenue of $54.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.41 million. Analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALEC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alector from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Alector Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

