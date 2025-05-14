Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,695 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James River Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group Stock Performance

JRVR opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). James River Group had a negative net margin of 20.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $172.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JRVR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on James River Group from $7.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on James River Group

About James River Group

(Free Report)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.