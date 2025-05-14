AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Position Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AllianceBernstein

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.