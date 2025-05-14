Allianz (ALIZY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allianz to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Allianz Trading Up 0.6%
OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $151.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.
Allianz Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALIZY
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.