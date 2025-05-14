Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.70.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. Ambev has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 196,676,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,851,000 after acquiring an additional 67,180,274 shares in the last quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth about $38,602,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 1,641.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,001,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,087,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,354,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after buying an additional 12,546,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

