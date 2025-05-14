Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,640,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Amcor were worth $53,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,053,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 860,446 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 178,711 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $16,995,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Achal Agarwal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,566.70. This represents a 12.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

