Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 11,466 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE CUZ opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 94.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 387.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

