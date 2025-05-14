Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 77,863 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 260,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,863 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQWL. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $108.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

