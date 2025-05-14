Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,921 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $29,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 58,482 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 761,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 368,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

