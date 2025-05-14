Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.71% of Greenbrier Companies worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 812.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.76. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $71.06.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

