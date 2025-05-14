Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $28,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,504,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 266,361.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,080 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $41,014,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4%

APLS opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APLS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

