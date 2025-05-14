Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 146.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 943,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,280 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BBB Foods by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBB Foods stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.80 million. Analysts anticipate that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank set a $37.00 price objective on BBB Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

