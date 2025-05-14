Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 102,665 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,210,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,665 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.55% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.5%

KRG stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,147.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,542.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

