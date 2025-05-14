Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 154,550 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.47% of Cohu worth $30,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cohu by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 1,225.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $844.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.22. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

