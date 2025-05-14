Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.96% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $26,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 514,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,280,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,880,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $158.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.36. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $137.58 and a 12-month high of $164.23.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

