Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $28.15 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,003 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $28,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,284 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,342,000 after acquiring an additional 284,036 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,948,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,246,000 after purchasing an additional 469,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,872,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,866,000 after purchasing an additional 43,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $33.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.