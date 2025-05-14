Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $28.62 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Unum Group worth $28,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,816,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,481,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,402,427.63. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock worth $5,478,750. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

