Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $29.27 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $29,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Trex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREX. StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

Trex Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $339.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

