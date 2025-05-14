Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $29.49 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $29,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.56.

Insider Activity

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,167.40. This represents a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total value of $231,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,436. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,931. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

See Also

