Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $29.53 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,808 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $29,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $273.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.65 and a 200-day moving average of $252.48. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

