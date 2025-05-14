Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $31.39 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,803 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $31,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,843,000 after buying an additional 452,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,421,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,732,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

