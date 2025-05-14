Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $32.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $32,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $64.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

