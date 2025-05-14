Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $27,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 685.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $219.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.20. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. This trade represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.