Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 940,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BP by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of BP by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 660,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 129,215 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in BP by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 382.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. BP’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price target on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

