Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.83% of American Assets Trust worth $29,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AAT opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.05 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 107.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AAT

About American Assets Trust

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.