Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $26,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $460,541,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,799,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $165,476,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,822,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,233,000 after purchasing an additional 223,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $97,518,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.4%

Gartner stock opened at $448.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $422.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $366.05 and a 1-year high of $584.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,048 shares of company stock worth $957,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.