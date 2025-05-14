Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,595 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

