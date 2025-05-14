Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 128,475 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 174.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,475 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.72% of Agilysys worth $26,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 356,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,168 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.1%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

