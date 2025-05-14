Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 395,222 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.64% of OneSpan worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 388.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,387 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

OneSpan Price Performance

OSPN opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.21. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

OneSpan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

OneSpan Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.