Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 65,966 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $29,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 515.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4,104.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

REXR opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $248.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 138.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

