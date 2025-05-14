Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,582,376 Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,582,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,432,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ingram Micro during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Ingram Micro during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of NYSE INGM opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.076 dividend. This is a boost from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th.

INGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

