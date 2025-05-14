Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.88 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,997 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $408,155.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,259.20. The trade was a 9.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “mixed” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

