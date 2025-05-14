Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 100,793 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 637,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,957,000 after buying an additional 787,266 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $51,642,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

