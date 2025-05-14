Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 16,869 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.58% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $29,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $12,708,099.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

