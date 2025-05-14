Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Brunswick worth $32,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 766,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,578,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,632.43. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.31. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

