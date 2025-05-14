Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 24,334 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,334 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Stride worth $27,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Stride by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,378 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Stride by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 86,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,427 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride Price Performance

LRN opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile



Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

