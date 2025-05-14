Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 371,706 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371,706 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $27,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,070,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,319,000 after buying an additional 3,838,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 592.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,918,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $163,212,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,434,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,162,000 after acquiring an additional 735,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,644.64. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $327.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

