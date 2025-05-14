Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 384,414 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,414 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $28,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 585.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of VRRM opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,626.12. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

