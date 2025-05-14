Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 40,957 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of monday.com worth $31,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $290.49 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $342.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.15, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.50.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

