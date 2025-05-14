Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 558,772 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 183,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 558,772 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $30,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,515,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,530,000 after acquiring an additional 444,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 870,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,045,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,344,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,553,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,883,000 after purchasing an additional 271,470 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.14.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

