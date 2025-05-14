Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 82,468 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $97,833,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

MMYT opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $123.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

