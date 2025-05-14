Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes $29.52 Million Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 706,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,519,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.33% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in IonQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in IonQ by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in IonQ by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. This represents a 82.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,375.07. The trade was a 221.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock worth $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:IONQ opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.46.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

