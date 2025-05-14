Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $32,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Acushnet by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Acushnet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $76.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $703.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. The trade was a 17.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Acushnet

(Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.