Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,834 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Signet Jewelers worth $29,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,648.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 304,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,637,000 after purchasing an additional 110,811 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently -168.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This represents a 42.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

