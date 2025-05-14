AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AME. Truist Financial raised their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.90.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

AMETEK Stock Up 0.6%

AME stock opened at $180.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $198.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $125,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,320 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $250,021.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,512.89. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1,176.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.