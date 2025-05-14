Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

FOLD opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.