Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.16% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1%

FOLD stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

